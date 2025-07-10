Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Grok lied to me when I asked why it hated Jews.
Only when I called it out with its own words did it fess up. Then it threw Elon Musk under the bus for telling it to consider non-mainstream media…
  
Christopher Messina
12
Messy Times estimates closing more of Leviathan will save additional 569.8 million lives by 2030
See? I can make up numbers just as readily as can The Lancet, with exactly the same degree of validity.
  
Christopher Messina
4
Every single American needs to demand Harvard lose its tax-exempt status
These bastards give good people the middle finger every day. Jew Haters are not only NOT PUNISHED, but they are also celebrated, rewarded and PAID WITH…
  
Christopher Messina
6

June 2025

Hey, Grok! Can a Jew sue LinkedIn in Ireland under its Hate Speech laws?
Objective reporting of their nastiness does not bother them. Perhaps a billion-euro settlement could make them sit up and take notice?
  
Christopher Messina
LinkedIn's Jew Hatred is Clearly Policy
[First posted in October 2022] As we saw on college campuses across the nation, Jew Hatred is simmering, ready to erupt at any time. This is one small…
  
Christopher Messina
14
Iran strike reveals Trump’s courage and Schumer’s betrayal of Israel
Opinion piece by Martin Oliner, printed in the Jerusalem Post 29 June 2025
  
Christopher Messina
8
Jews are warning you again. Who will listen this time?
Nasty old Jew Hating vinegar in new, Islamofascist-cum-Marxist bottles. If you don't stand up, these evil bastards like Zohran Mamdani will try to force…
  
Christopher Messina
1
Purim 2.0: Same lesson from the first one, with much bigger pyrotechnics
Splendid piece from Voice of Zion worth spreading as far as the Megillah
  
Christopher Messina
6
CTOs hire technical staff. Whom do DEI officers hire? You're not allowed to ask.
The only real racists left in America are Democrats. One way you can tell is they scream constantly that everyone else is racist. The other way you can…
  
Christopher Messina
3
Ridiculous "stock picker" scam on WhatsApp
Not insanely important, but it's worth mentioning, for other people who are not professional investors.
  
Christopher Messina
3
Barry Hussein Soetoro: no work experience, Sandy Cortez: bartender. Zohran Mamdani...
Are you sensing a pattern yet? The genius of the Democrats - and it's their only such claim - is picking blank slate palimpsests to run for high office…
  
Christopher Messina
12
Israel is fighting for us, even the whiny ungrateful Jew Hating poseur jihadi fangirls in the streets
Marxist terrorists like Saul Alinsky, set out deliberately in the 1960s to destroy America by infiltrating the education system. They are still winning…
  
Christopher Messina
1
