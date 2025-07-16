Some clown on Substack using the account

spews basic conspiracy bullshit about “the Jews.” I did not want to give him any more publicity, so I sent him a DM to let him know what I think of candy asses who don’t even share their identity when spewing Jew Hatred.

His response to my note about his cowardice for not sharing his name:

So, according to this Anonymous Coward, no one will call

a “pussy coward,” which is too bad, because without a real name, I don’t quite know what else to call this loser.

Hamas, Hezbollah and the mullahs in Iran want to murder me, but he thinks I give a shit about his “college athlete trained martial artist” threats? Get in line, buddy.

Anyone recognize this garden variety Jew Hater and “trained martial artist” who wants me to shut the fuck up?

Asking for a few million friends.

