I saw that Tzlil Berko joined my illustrious club, Those Who Have Been Kicked off LinkedIn for being Jewish Proudly, instead of Apologetically. I decided to re-post my brief tale of being booted from Linkedin in 2021. Here it is:

I wrote this a year ago [written in October 2022] and then decided to leave it in draft form, unpublished on Substack. In hindsight, I am sorry I made that decision, as it has become eminently clear that NOT calling out every scintilla of Jew Hatred in academia and Big Tech is a bad idea, given the ranting and raving on college campuses and in major Western cities celebrating Hamas’s murder of 1,000+ Jews, Israelis and Westerners not two weeks ago.

How did an American professional networking site turn into a swamp of evil Jew Hatred? I stumbled across some ridiculous anti-Jewish scribblings, almost a caricature of the tradition that spawned The Protocols of the Elders of Zion. Here is a post I found on LinkedIn:

I commented on this absurdity thusly:

My post was deleted by LinkedIn because I was “bullying” these evil scum.

Just to make sure I had this right, I flagged that post which clearly states “hundreds of thousands of Israeli and American Jews adopt a deeply racist and even genocidal mentality.” What “proof’ of this insane assertion is provided? None whatsoever, because it is an absurd lie, smearing people based solely on their ethnicity. Not according to LinkedIn Trust and Safety:

Gosh, I sure feel safe.

Don’t go looking for the original exchange. LinkedIn threw me off the platform because I persisted in calling out scum like this for their support in publishing Jew Hatred. They offered me the chance to have my account back, but in what world is someone going to go begging to be part of a platform that (a) has never provided a dollar of income, (b) benefits from having a seasoned executive in its database and most importantly (c) supports people calling for his children’s murder?

You might want to ask Ryan Roslansky, CEO, that question.

