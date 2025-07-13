A Canadian university harassed and ultimately fired a man who spoke rational truth in support of Israel.

Paul Finlayson is back in the Messy Times studios! The insane Leftists and Jew Haters at the University of Guelph-Humber in Canada fired him for saying that Hamas is a terrorist organization.

No joke.

Australia, Canada, Paraguay, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, as well as the European Union, have designated Hamas as a terrorist organization. But the Jew Hating Assholes pictured below - the “Senior Administration” of the university - think otherwise.

Not all of them are pictured here, but this is the roster:

Vice-Provost

Dr. Melanie Spence-Ariemma

Associate Vice-Provost, Academic

Dr. George Bragues

Chair, Business

Karey Rowe

Chair, Community Social Services

Olivia Boukydis

Chair, Early Childhood Studies

Dr. Nikki Martyn

Chair, Justice Studies

Gary Galbraith

Chair, Kinesiology

Dr. Leslie Auger

Chair, Liberal Studies

Dr. Vasilis (Bill) Molos

Chair, Media Studies

Kathy Ullyott

Chair, Psychology

Dr. Alice Kim

Department Head, Communications and Public Affairs

Caroline Grech

Department Head, Finance, IT and Administration

Rafael Perez

Department Head, Student Services

Susan Thomas

Campus Registrar

Grant Kerr

A Canadian professor merely states that objective fact - about Hamas being terrorists - online and the Jew Hating Left came down on him like a ton of bricks.

If anyone knows the legal clowns, er, counsel at Guelph-Humber, please share this with them. That would make me so damned happy if a pack of Canadian Jew Haters tried to come after this American for pointing out their malfeasance.

In the meanwhile, have a listen to this crazy manifestation of the social front of World War Three.

Check out Paul's Substack: https://substack.com/@freedomtoffend

You can also listen to this episode on Spotify if you’d prefer: https://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/messytimes/episodes/Islamist-Terrorists-and-Jew-Haters-Fired-Canadian-Professor-Paul-Finlayson-e35f938

Those smiling faces bear a marked resemblance to German university professors in the 1930s who made sure their Jewish colleagues were banned.

I hope to hear from the lawyers representing the Jew Hate Factory known as Guelph-Humber.

Bring it, you cowards.

