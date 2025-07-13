Jew Haters at Guelph Humber Fired Paul Finlayson for calling Hamas a terrorist organization.
"They're trying to force Jews from the universities."
A Canadian university harassed and ultimately fired a man who spoke rational truth in support of Israel.
Paul Finlayson is back in the Messy Times studios! The insane Leftists and Jew Haters at the University of Guelph-Humber in Canada fired him for saying that Hamas is a terrorist organization.
No joke.
Australia, Canada, Paraguay, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States, as well as the European Union, have designated Hamas as a terrorist organization. But the Jew Hating Assholes pictured below - the “Senior Administration” of the university - think otherwise.
A Canadian professor merely states that objective fact - about Hamas being terrorists - online and the Jew Hating Left came down on him like a ton of bricks.
If anyone knows the legal clowns, er, counsel at Guelph-Humber, please share this with them. That would make me so damned happy if a pack of Canadian Jew Haters tried to come after this American for pointing out their malfeasance.
In the meanwhile, have a listen to this crazy manifestation of the social front of World War Three.
Check out Paul's Substack: https://substack.com/@freedomtoffend
You can also listen to this episode on Spotify if you’d prefer: https://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/messytimes/episodes/Islamist-Terrorists-and-Jew-Haters-Fired-Canadian-Professor-Paul-Finlayson-e35f938
Those smiling faces bear a marked resemblance to German university professors in the 1930s who made sure their Jewish colleagues were banned.
Wonderful convo, gents. Well worth the listen as I stroll past NYU in lower Manhattan, now fortified due to the Islamists chanting “I am Hamas” half a mile from the former WTC. When does education become indoctrination? Can religiosity ever be rational? I’ll keep my kids the hell away from these Ivys and instead seek out, and fight for, teachers like YOU. Thank you.
Their own country calls it a terrorist organization, but a professor cannot call it that?