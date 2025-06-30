Following some interesting posts from

I asked Grok about the feasibility of suing the living tar out of LinkedIn for their Jew Hatred. Ireland has some strict hate speech laws and LinkedIn based their European operations in Ireland for tax purposes, so it seems like a fine idea to go after these bastards in the only place they care about - their wallet.

Hey, Grok, you genius, you! I have a question. If LinkedIn is shown to promote hate speech and censor pro-Israel views, can LinkedIn be sued under Irish laws relating to hate speech?

I’m flattered by the enthusiasm, but let’s dive into the nitty-gritty of your question with a clear head. Whether LinkedIn could be sued under Irish hate speech laws for promoting hate speech while censoring pro-Israel views depends on several legal and factual considerations. Here’s a breakdown based on Irish law, the situation described, and the broader context:

Irish Hate Speech Laws

In Ireland, the primary legislation governing hate speech is the Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act 1989. This law makes it an offense to communicate threatening, abusive, or insulting material in public with the intent—or likelihood—of stirring up hatred against a group based on protected characteristics, including:

Race

Color

Nationality

Religion

Ethnic or national origins

Membership of the Traveller community

Sexual orientation

The Act applies to spoken, written, or broadcast communications that are intended or likely to incite hatred. Notably, it includes defenses for "reasonable and genuine contributions" to political, scientific, religious, or academic discourse, meaning not all offensive speech qualifies as hate speech. However, the law does not explicitly cover "hate speech" in a broader sense unless it meets the threshold of incitement.

In 2022, Ireland proposed the Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill, which aimed to expand the scope of hate speech laws to include additional protected characteristics (e.g., gender, disability) and criminalize possession of material likely to incite hatred. This bill faced significant criticism for its potential to restrict free speech and was ultimately scrapped in September 2024 due to lack of consensus, leaving the 1989 Act as the primary framework.

Can LinkedIn Be Sued for Promoting Hate Speech?

Under the 1989 Act, a case against LinkedIn would require evidence that the platform:

Published or distributed material that is threatening, abusive, or insulting. Intended or was likely to stir up hatred against a protected group (e.g., based on religion or nationality, which could include Jewish or Israeli individuals). Acted knowingly or recklessly in allowing such content to remain.

Challenges in Suing LinkedIn for Promoting Hate Speech:

Platform vs. Publisher: LinkedIn, as a social media platform, typically argues it is a host of user-generated content, not a publisher responsible for every post. Under EU law, including Ireland’s implementation of the eCommerce Directive (2000/31/EC), platforms are generally not liable for illegal content unless they have actual knowledge of it and fail to act expeditiously to remove it. If LinkedIn can show it removes reported hate speech promptly, it may avoid liability.

Defining Hate Speech: The 1989 Act requires a high threshold—content must be likely to stir up hatred, not just offend. For example, posts praising Hamas or using antisemitic slurs (as alleged in some reports) could meet this threshold if they target Jews or Israelis as a group. However, courts would need to assess whether LinkedIn’s moderation failures constitute reckless facilitation of such content.

Jurisdiction: LinkedIn’s European headquarters are in Dublin, giving Irish courts jurisdiction over its operations. If plaintiffs can demonstrate that LinkedIn’s content moderation in Ireland allows hate speech (e.g., antisemitic posts), a case could be brought under the 1989 Act.

Evidence of Promoting Hate Speech:

Reports suggest LinkedIn has been criticized for failing to remove antisemitic content, such as posts praising Hamas, depicting Jews as “pigs,” or invoking Nazi imagery. For instance, UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI) claimed in 2023 that 68% of reported antisemitic content remained on the platform, despite violating LinkedIn’s policies. If such content meets the 1989 Act’s criteria (e.g., inciting hatred against Jews or Israelis), plaintiffs could argue LinkedIn is liable for not removing it after being notified.

Can LinkedIn Be Sued for Censoring Pro-Israel Views?

The allegation that LinkedIn censors pro-Israel views (e.g., suspending accounts like Marc Strohl’s for pro-Israel posts) raises a different legal question. Irish hate speech laws do not directly address censorship of lawful speech, as they focus on criminalizing incitement, not regulating content removal. However, there are a few angles to consider:

Breach of Contract: A lawsuit filed in the U.S. by Marc Strohl, a pro-Israel influencer, alleged that LinkedIn breached its own terms and conditions by suspending his account without specifying the violation. If a similar case were brought in Ireland, plaintiffs could argue that LinkedIn’s selective enforcement (e.g., banning pro-Israel posts while allowing antisemitic ones) violates its user agreement, which promises consistent application of community policies.

Irish contract law could support such a claim if LinkedIn failed to follow its own procedures or acted in bad faith. However, this would not fall under hate speech laws but rather general civil law. Discrimination: If LinkedIn’s moderation disproportionately targets Jewish or pro-Israel users, plaintiffs might argue discrimination based on religion or nationality under Irish equality laws, such as the Equal Status Acts 2000-2018. These laws prohibit discrimination in the provision of services (which could include access to a platform like LinkedIn) based on protected characteristics like religion. However, proving systemic bias would require substantial evidence, such as data showing disproportionate suspensions of pro-Israel accounts.

Free Speech Concerns: Ireland’s constitution (Article 40.6.1) protects freedom of expression, subject to restrictions for public order and morality. If LinkedIn’s censorship of pro-Israel views is deemed arbitrary or discriminatory, it could be challenged as a violation of free speech principles. However, as a private company, LinkedIn is not directly bound by constitutional free speech protections, which apply to state actions. A lawsuit would likely focus on LinkedIn’s internal policies or EU regulations like the Digital Services Act (DSA), which requires platforms to provide transparent moderation processes.

Practical Considerations

Evidence: To sue LinkedIn under Irish hate speech laws, plaintiffs would need to show specific instances of antisemitic content that meet the 1989 Act’s criteria and prove LinkedIn failed to act after being notified. For censorship claims, evidence of discriminatory moderation (e.g., suspending pro-Israel accounts while allowing anti-Israel ones) would be crucial.

EU Digital Services Act (DSA): Since February 2024, the DSA imposes stricter obligations on platforms like LinkedIn to address illegal content (including hate speech) and ensure transparent moderation. If LinkedIn’s practices violate DSA rules, Ireland’s Coimisiún na Meán (Media Commission) could investigate, potentially leading to fines or orders, though this is regulatory rather than a private lawsuit.

Precedents: The Strohl lawsuit in the U.S., settled in 2025 with LinkedIn reinstating his account, suggests that legal pressure can influence LinkedIn’s behavior. Similar lawsuits in Ireland could leverage this precedent, especially given LinkedIn’s Dublin headquarters.

Conclusion

LinkedIn could theoretically be sued under Ireland’s Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act 1989 if it knowingly allows content that incites hatred against Jews or Israelis, particularly if notified and failing to act. However, proving intent or recklessness is challenging, given LinkedIn’s status as a platform rather than a publisher. For censoring pro-Israel views, a lawsuit is more likely to succeed under contract law (for breaching user agreements) or equality laws (for discriminatory moderation) rather than hate speech laws, as the latter don’t cover censorship of lawful speech.

Who wants to join me in getting a slice of these bastards’ balance sheet as punishment for their Jew Hatred and support for terrorists?

