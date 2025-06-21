Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Francis Turner's avatar
Francis Turner
Jun 21

The Dems are apparently running out of money - perhaps because of the attention being paid to ActBlue, perhaps because of the killing of USAID and other government funding scams. Then there's the upcoming census fight that threatens to take congressional seats and electoral college votes from Blue states - https://twitchy.com/warren-squire/2025/06/20/democrats-fear-a-2030-census-disaster-lose-a-dozen-or-more-electoral-college-votes-blue-house-seats-n2414542

Regarding Israel, it seems like everyone from Matt Gaetz and Candace Owens to the usual lefties gets confused about the make up of the State of Israel which includes several million Arabs, who vote in elections and indeed serve in the IDF and some of whom have mosques (though two of them were hit by Iran yesterday)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Harry's avatar
Harry
Jun 21

Carville? I had no idea that Skeletor was still alive!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Christopher Messina
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture