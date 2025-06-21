Every major corporation and idiotic propaganda factory, er, formerly respected university has some kind of “Chief Diversity Officer,” or a group dedicated to “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.” True, the incoming Trump Administration took steps to reduce any absurd, race-based and therefore un-Constitutional directives emanating from the Federal Government, but the Left-leaning HR Mafia that has burrowed itself into the corporate world is proving to be as tenacious as any parasitic organism which must sporadically hide from its host until the host moves onto something else.

These thousands of people are employed to, I suppose, increase the number of employees who make a company more “diverse (by skin tone and predilection for same-sex sexual encounters, but certainly not by things that matter, like skills, and certainly not political views)” and therefore - in their telling - more “equitable and inclusive.”

A reasonable person would then ask by what metrics are these thousands of expensive busybodies to be measured? If I am employed to turn a supposedly non-inclusive, non-diverse and non-equitable workforce into one that is, it would logically follow that I would actively hire people who would transform that workforce. Makes sense, right?

Yet, in the bizarro world of Leftists, if you ask, “So - is this person a DEI hire?,” somehow that is an offensive question. Why? Thousands of executives are hired to make sure workforces are more “DEI compliant.” Presumably the only way to do that is to hire DEI candidates - as the Left themselves define these people.

If I need to increase the number of machine tool expert mechanics, I can say to the board six months into my tenure, “You asked me to find 25 machine tool experts to diversify our workshop floor team. We hired 18 more machine tool experts, which is what you asked us to do.” I do not say, “It’s rude of you to ask if I hired any machine tool experts, even though that is what you hired me to do.”

In the Left’s telling, diversity, equity and inclusion are desired things, and those are indeed valuable things, if one uses those words correctly, not as Marxists use them. So much so that entire legions of bureaucrats are hired to create a “DEI” workforce. But don’t you dare ask basic questions asked of every other employee in a free economy, like “so what are your objective targets for hiring people based on DEI factors, since that is what you are hired to do?”

If these racist bureaucrats are indeed hiring people to make an organization appear more “diverse” according to their superficial definitions, then it stands to reason they should be judged on how well they perform. If they fail to hire people to make the workforce “more diverse,” then they are not doing their jobs very well. If they do manage to hire people using those metrics over any others, then why should it be forbidden to identify the people so hired, who are by definition “DEI hires?”

Notice once again, the Leftist preoccupation with group identity over individuals. This is no accident - the reason the Left hate Jews and other logical people is because Judaism is the origin of the divine idea of the value of the individual. All this DEI bullshit is about centralizing Socialist power in the Administrative State. The DEI champions couldn’t give a gnat’s fart in a hurricane if a single person were given a job because of DEI mandates - that is not their concern. Their concern is stealing more money from productive citizens to then turn around and micromanage those citizens.

This racist, groupthink “logic” percolates through to everything these clowns do. Their corrosive focus on creating division where none exists is ruining this nation and as we are seeing in Europe and the People’s Republic of Canadastan, across what used to be called Western Civilization.

In an exchange too good to be true, I quote from the post below, titled James Carville Says Republicans More Likely to Support Israel Because ‘Jews Are Whiter Than the Palestinians’ which first appeared on Mediaite

Veteran Democratic Party strategist James Carville claimed that Republicans are more likely to be pro-Isreal than Democrats because Jews have a lighter complexion than their Arab neighbors. Ten months after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks against Israel and amid the country’s military ongoing response to them, Carville participated in the Politics War Room podcast Thursday to discuss a wide range of topics related to the 2024 election. Carville at one point claimed former President Donald Trump is running his campaign on “racism” because, without the support of White nationalism, he would get crushed in November. After podcast co-host Al Hunt read a question from a listener who asked him to answer why a party of avowed racists would be so open in supporting the Jewish State, Carville responded by claiming that the support is itself rooted in not only racism but also hatred for women. “It’s really about the misogyny and the racism that drives the thing, and we got to recognize that,” Carville replied. “It’s not about any policy prescription. And the reason I suspect that most of these people describe themselves as pro-Israel is because the Jews are whiter than the Palestinians. Which I think drives a lot of what they are.” Carville added that he’s annoyed Trump has not been met with protests from demonstrators who support the Palestinians – demonstrators who routinely target Democrats such as Vice President Kamala Harris.

I don’t know what “the thing” is, in this fool Carville’s mind. But rational Americans - 80% of us at last polling - realize that evil Jew Haters invaded Israel to gang rape, murder and kidnap unarmed people and therefore Israel is defending its territory and its people by going after Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and the Iranian mullahs. I fail to see how Israel responding to threats to wipe its nation off the earth is “the thing” driven by “misogyny and racism,” which is especially rich given the Iranians murder their own young women for showing an inch of hair in public while the Israelis have gay pride parades and had the first woman leader of any country in the world.

As for Israelis being “whiter” than Palestinians, it’s clear this idiot has not left his hillbilly backwater farm - ever - to visit Israel and the Fakestinian territories.

“The reason they say we’re targeting Democrats is because we think they would be more open-minded about this but we’re not going to do anything to the Republicans because we’re not gonna have any influence,” he said. “Well, that’s just some dumbass political shit.” Carville complained that demonstrators against Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza are risking harming Democrats politically on the issue – even though he believes Democrats would be more likely to broker a ceasefire in the Middle East.

I will not even address the stupid idea that more Democrat nonsense about “land for peace” and every other failed initiative, would bring peace, when the Israelis don’t need a ceasefire - they need to demolish their enemies once and for all, so that the only remaining Jew Haters are left to mumble impotently to one another on obscure online message boards and MSNBC.

Here are some of Carville’s “whiter than Palestinians” Jews:

When will normal Americans flee this Racist Leninist Party in sufficient numbers so that is simply ceases to exist? The Whigs, the Federalists - they were big in their time, too. The JFK Democrats understood the American Dream and wanted to be sure the economic rewards were shared by the workers in relation to the capital providers.

This crop of race-obsessed maniacs who want us to believe there are 97 genders and that it is totally reasonable for guys who come in 24th in collegiate swimming to suddenly be girls who break world records in the women’s divisions, all while trying to ban farming so as to “mitigate climate change” which then leads to higher food prices which the lunatic former Veep Cackles proposed to “fix” by issuing Communist price controls…

Oh, and they have traitors in Congress who support our ally’s enemies. Can you imagine what a rational nation would have done to a Congressional Representative who had a German Nazi flag outside her office in 1941? Here is Jew Hater Fakestinian-American Rashida Tlaib and a picture of “her” office which the taxpayers of America pay for, flaunting her disdain for our national values, flouting our laws and committing what I believe is treason.

My head hurts just trying to follow their insanity.

