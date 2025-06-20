If you are on WhatsApp, chances are you get added to random groups by scamsters. When it comes to listed equities investing, you KNOW it’s a scam because these aggressive claims of guaranteed returns are prohibited under securities laws.

Often, the scammers will screen scrape the name of a real person at a real investment firm, so if you go search for the name, it will appear on a reputable website. But the WhatsApp scammers have no affiliation with the real firm or rea person.

Here is a good example of the sleazebags who keep trying to loop me into whatever the scam will turn out to be.

It is based on “stock picks” from “Steve Cress.” There is a picture, no idea who it is of.

But this is the scam account, if you’re interested.

Here is the type of crap these scumbags write. “High quality, short term stock recommendations with returns of around 30%-50%.” Considering that the top 10% of annual returns for hedge fund investor is near 31%, this is clearly idiocy.

So, there you go. The Steve Cress business account on WhatsApp is fraud.

