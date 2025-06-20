Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken Macko's avatar
Ken Macko
Jun 20

Here is the link to the actual person…or this is the actual scam site, I don’t know. Maybe send him a note stating his likeness is being used fraudulently.

https://seekingalpha.com/author/steven-cress-quant-team

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Christopher Messina and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Christopher Messina
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture