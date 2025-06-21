Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

JMButler
Jun 21

Is Khamenei confirmed dead? Last I read he was immured underground, impossible to get at, and had already named three people to replace him in the event of his death. The people on the streets were going the nationalist route and shouting the normal mantra of 'Death to Israel'. This does not like sound like an Iran that's giving up.

I would very much like to believe that the Iranian people will now be freed of the tyranny they have suffered but - and pardon the expression, because there has been huge loss of life - this seems too easy, to end a 45+ year regime in a few days.

All credit to Israel's meticulous planning and organisation, but we need independent confirmation that they have indeed achieved this feat.

Dakota Grace
Jun 21

Excellent read, except I disagree with the part they wrote about not waiting for a miracle. Since you mentioned HaShem you actually did improve upon it.

Israel IS the miracle, its rebirth, its strength and prosperity as a nation, its military and intelligence capabilities. People err in pride when they fail to recognize that it was HaShem. They make the mistake Saul and so many others have made.

When Israel prospers, when Israel wins, when Israel survives and continues to exist, it’s because of HaShem.

It’s always HaShem.

