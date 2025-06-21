Voice of Zion

BREAKING: Iran’s Nuclear Program Now Located in Hell.

Jun 21, 2025

A Deranged Regime Vaporized—Purim 2.0, Now With Fighter Jets

Tehran — The Islamic Republic of Iran, also known as “Haman’s Final Draft,” is dead. Vaporized. Erased from history with the precision and creativity only Israel could deliver. For 46 miserable years, this regime ranted, raved, and rotted while trying to exterminate the Jews like it was a national sport. And just like their ancestor Haman, they ended up dangling—only this time from an airstrike, not a rope.

Let’s be honest. This wasn’t a nation. It was a medieval sex cult in a geopolitical trench coat, pretending to be a government. Women were suffocated, dissenters were hanged, and money was shoveled into terror tunnels while the people sold kidneys to afford rice.

Iran’s foreign policy consisted of yelling “Death to Israel” every Friday like it was karaoke night in hell. They built nukes they couldn’t hide, fired rockets that mostly fell on their own heads, and dumped billions into failed terrorist empires while their citizens lined up for cooking oil and antidepressants.

Then came the final act. The moment where, in a spectacular climax of biblical justice and high-tech firepower, Israel said, “Enough.” The skies opened, not with rain, but with righteous vengeance. Airbases vanished. Nuclear labs disintegrated. Revolutionary Guards disbanded—by force. Tehran lit up so bright that Moses could’ve seen it from Sinai and shouted, “Now that’s a pillar of fire.”

It was Purim again. Only this time, the Megillah had stealth bombers. Instead of Queen Esther whispering in the king’s ear, this time it was satellite intel, cyberwarfare, and commandos with Hebrew tattoos and night vision.

Khamenei, the latest reincarnation of Haman, last seen wetting himself behind a burning mosque, never made it to his next sermon. The coward went out the way all genocidal lunatics go out when they pick a fight with the Jews: humiliated, incinerated, and thoroughly forgotten.

The international community? Outraged, of course. The UN held an emergency tantrum. France lit a candle. The BBC wept over the loss of a nation that had “complex regional dynamics.” But normal people around the world, especially young Iranians, danced. They shaved beards, played music, and shouted a word forbidden in Iran for decades: freedom.

No one showed up for the funeral. Not even China. Hezbollah sent a voicemail and ghosted. The Houthis tried sending a condolence drone, but it was intercepted and turned into a makeshift espresso machine by the IDF.

Instead of flowers, please send missiles. Just to be safe.

The Islamic Republic leaves behind: