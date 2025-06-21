Purim 2.0: Same lesson from the first one, with much bigger pyrotechnics
Splendid piece from Voice of Zion worth spreading as far as the Megillah
Sometimes I cannot improve on a piece of writing. So I don’t. Enjoy. Israel has once more staved off an attempt at extermination.
Don’t mess with the Chosen People. Hashem as a wonderful plan for all of humanity. Key to it is the survival and persistence of the Jewish people. The dumbass sicko mullahs - and all their pals in the UN and every asshole Western Useful Idiot - should have thought of that.
BREAKING: Iran’s Nuclear Program Now Located in Hell.
Jun 21, 2025
A Deranged Regime Vaporized—Purim 2.0, Now With Fighter Jets
Tehran — The Islamic Republic of Iran, also known as “Haman’s Final Draft,” is dead. Vaporized. Erased from history with the precision and creativity only Israel could deliver. For 46 miserable years, this regime ranted, raved, and rotted while trying to exterminate the Jews like it was a national sport. And just like their ancestor Haman, they ended up dangling—only this time from an airstrike, not a rope.
Let’s be honest. This wasn’t a nation. It was a medieval sex cult in a geopolitical trench coat, pretending to be a government. Women were suffocated, dissenters were hanged, and money was shoveled into terror tunnels while the people sold kidneys to afford rice.
Iran’s foreign policy consisted of yelling “Death to Israel” every Friday like it was karaoke night in hell. They built nukes they couldn’t hide, fired rockets that mostly fell on their own heads, and dumped billions into failed terrorist empires while their citizens lined up for cooking oil and antidepressants.
Then came the final act. The moment where, in a spectacular climax of biblical justice and high-tech firepower, Israel said, “Enough.” The skies opened, not with rain, but with righteous vengeance. Airbases vanished. Nuclear labs disintegrated. Revolutionary Guards disbanded—by force. Tehran lit up so bright that Moses could’ve seen it from Sinai and shouted, “Now that’s a pillar of fire.”
It was Purim again. Only this time, the Megillah had stealth bombers. Instead of Queen Esther whispering in the king’s ear, this time it was satellite intel, cyberwarfare, and commandos with Hebrew tattoos and night vision.
Khamenei, the latest reincarnation of Haman, last seen wetting himself behind a burning mosque, never made it to his next sermon. The coward went out the way all genocidal lunatics go out when they pick a fight with the Jews: humiliated, incinerated, and thoroughly forgotten.
The international community? Outraged, of course. The UN held an emergency tantrum. France lit a candle. The BBC wept over the loss of a nation that had “complex regional dynamics.” But normal people around the world, especially young Iranians, danced. They shaved beards, played music, and shouted a word forbidden in Iran for decades: freedom.
No one showed up for the funeral. Not even China. Hezbollah sent a voicemail and ghosted. The Houthis tried sending a condolence drone, but it was intercepted and turned into a makeshift espresso machine by the IDF.
Instead of flowers, please send missiles. Just to be safe.
The Islamic Republic leaves behind:
A smoldering crater
Half a billion martyr posters
Seventy-two imaginary virgins now reassigned to interrogating jihadis in hell
And a nation of decent Iranians who can finally breathe without choking on theology and rocket fuel
Its legacy?
Failure. Oppression. Cowardice. And the greatest miscalculation since Pharaoh looked at the Red Sea and said, “Let’s chase them.”
The Book of Esther just got a sequel, and this time the Jewish people didn’t wait for a miracle. They became one. A sovereign, unapologetic nation that proved — again — that anyone who dares raise a hand against them will lose it. And everything else attached to it.
Here lies the Islamic Republic of Iran:
Born in delusion.
Died in disgrace.
Buried in rubble.
Remembered as a warning.
Am Yisrael Chai. The rest is ash.
Is Khamenei confirmed dead? Last I read he was immured underground, impossible to get at, and had already named three people to replace him in the event of his death. The people on the streets were going the nationalist route and shouting the normal mantra of 'Death to Israel'. This does not like sound like an Iran that's giving up.
I would very much like to believe that the Iranian people will now be freed of the tyranny they have suffered but - and pardon the expression, because there has been huge loss of life - this seems too easy, to end a 45+ year regime in a few days.
All credit to Israel's meticulous planning and organisation, but we need independent confirmation that they have indeed achieved this feat.
Excellent read, except I disagree with the part they wrote about not waiting for a miracle. Since you mentioned HaShem you actually did improve upon it.
Israel IS the miracle, its rebirth, its strength and prosperity as a nation, its military and intelligence capabilities. People err in pride when they fail to recognize that it was HaShem. They make the mistake Saul and so many others have made.
When Israel prospers, when Israel wins, when Israel survives and continues to exist, it’s because of HaShem.
It’s always HaShem.