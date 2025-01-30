Substack is no different than Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube - so much for Free Speech
Without any warning, my account was frozen. Without any explanation as to WHY, or any revelation of due process, or any hint as to HOW to avoid a future freeze. Sound familiar to anyone?
This annoyed me and should worry the hell out of anyone who thinks they are building a readership or business on Substack. If you think this is the bastion of Free Speech we were told it is, I am sorry to report that is a falsehood. You own nothing you write on this platform and certainly have no control over whether the platform permits your words to…
