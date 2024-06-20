You, the taxpayer, just paid off $8,250 in student loans for Ben Kamens. He thanked Biden, not us.
He is so stupid and tone deaf, rather than hiding in shame, he bragged about being a deadbeat on social media. He makes $90,000 per year as "communications director" for Democrat Rep. Marcy Kaptur.
Some people in the Democrat Party think it’s a wonderful idea to take money from hardworking Americans who did not go to college - or paid for it themselves - to let Deadbeat Ben avoid paying $589 per year to pay off the loan he took out willingly. They made extra special sure to juice that already absurd, illegal largesse by exempting Ben from paying …
