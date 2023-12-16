Why are hardworking American taxpayers subsidizing Jew Haters focused on destroying our country and killing Jews?
The Leftist cadres on full display at Harvard and their cesspools of Jew Hate Indoctrination are being paid for with the dollars of hardworking Americans. Enough.
Below I paste in toto Senator Dan Sullivan’s Opinion piece1 on his recent visit to the Jew Hating Infestation inside Harvard’s Widener Library. Not outside where protests and calls for Jewish Genocide are just swell and fine according to Jew-Hating Serial Plagiarist Claudine Gay. Nope - this evil madness is happening inside the library where everyone -…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.