UPDATE: Racist freak Khymani James calling for Jew Murder is still a student at Columbia
When will moral Westerners wake up to the threat these scum pose? Khymani James is one more "star" product of our Leftist propaganda factories; he openly calls for the death of Jews and white people.
I originally wrote about this evil racist freak calling for my murder on 27 April 2024.
The fine folks at canarymission have provided an update on the ongoing insanity in Democrat-misrun States.
Remember "Zionist don't deserve to live" Columbia student Khymani James? He's now SUING Columbia for suspending him. James also led the “human chain” where 100s …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.