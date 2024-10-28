UPDATE: Israel needs to pound Gaza harder until all the hostages are released unconditionally.
Hamas offered to trade one hostage each for the release of 10 evil convicted murdering scum. This was written 16 March 2024; here I provide an update of the female hostages listed then.
Today is Day 388 of the horrific, evil, inhuman captivity and torture of the 101 hostages remaining in Gaza. They are being held by some of the most evil, morally poisoned, vile savage scum that humanity has ever managed to produce.
Naama Levy is still being held in captivity. Horribly for her and her family, friends and every moral person on the plan…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.