This week was a Mitzvah Twofer!
Not only did evil bastard Hamas leader Haniyeh get blown to bits in the supposed safety of the Iranian regime's military guest house, but Hezbollah's military head got what was coming to him as well!
Fuad Shukr has been evil for decades. He orchestrated the recent killing of twelve Israeli Druze kids playing soccer, just as he planned the Beirut bombing of US Marine barracks which killed 241 Americans.
The Israelis killed him last week, doing the whole world a favor.
