Enough with these savage animals, already. As the IDF closed in on their location in captivity, the Gazan people murdered Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, Carmel Gat, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi and Ori Danino.

May their memories always be for a blessing. We pray, cry and mourn with their families and all the families of those harmed by the e…