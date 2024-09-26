Say her name: Maria Gonzalez, 11, raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant.
Biden-Harris opened the border wide. This 11-year-old girl was raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant. God forbid Harris-Walz win. Ask them if your kids will be next to be raped and killed.
This was Maria Gonzalez, from Texas. She was 11 years old. A Guatemalan illegal immigrant raped her inside her home, strangled her, wrapped her petite lifeless body in plastic and left her under a bed, where her father found her after he came home from work. Our hearts and souls bleed for this girl and her family. May her memory always be for a blessing…
