Sarandon CODA: One Guy Told Her She Was Smart
That one lie has burdened us all ever since. The formerly hot-but-dumb now ugly-and-dumb Leftist Useful Idiot believes Gazans did not rape anyone on October 7th.
[I wrote this originally on 21 November 2023. Susan has remained just as stupid as she was then, and spews the same amount of Jew Hate, with the added benefit that she has jumped on the Rape Denial Bandwagon. Yup, Susan is completely fine with believing the “fine resistance fighters” of Hamas would never do something as awful as rape. Heavens, no! B…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.