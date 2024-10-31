Remember all the American college brats screaming about Syrians killing Palestinians in 2014?
101 hostages are still being held in Hell by the Gazan Government, because Hamas WANTS the IDF to unavoidably inflict collateral damage while trying to find them. College kids love Hamas.
After October 7th, which 80% of Americans and all normal, rational, moral people saw for what it was - a horrible terrorist attack by the Gazans and Iranians on unarmed Israelis - many of the nation’s campuses and cities have been deluged with evil Hamas lovers and Jew Haters. Their excuse, of course, is their “concern” for the Palestinian people. Rig…
