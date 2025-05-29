Raze Gaza until the hostages are released
Witkoff is being drawn into the same evil anchoring nonsense. Whatever happened to "We don't negotiate with terrorists?"
In business negotiations, we need always be aware of “anchoring,” which is when one side stakes out a position, and the other side then - consciously or not - tends to gravitate around that position, no matter how absurd. There is often no rational reason for an “anchor” to be heeded, but it often works if you can move an opponent to your position early…
