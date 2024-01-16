One woman stole $100 million from the Army and no one noticed for six years.
Civilian finance manager at Fort Sam Houston faked electronic signatures of superiors to fund a fraudulent "youth development" company; used cash to buy real estate and exotic cars.
Janet Mello, 57, took more than $100 million from US taxpayers1 by pretending to run a kind of after school development organization for military kids.
According to the indictment, the Army civilian allegedly carried out the scheme by regularly submitting fraudulent paperwork as early as December 2016 that indicated a bogus business she controlled, named…
