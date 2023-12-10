Mufid Alkhader Shoots at Albany Synagogue. These people don't hate Jews; they just care about "Palestine." Right.
Because the best way to support Palestine is to shoot at a synagogue in Albany, NY.
Mufid Alkhader - one more fine American citizen committed to freedom, whose intense geopolitical scholarship led him to the conclusion that murdering Jews anywhere in the world has something to do with “freeing” a non-existent fantasy called “Palestine.”
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A man who fired a shotgun into the air outside a synagogue in New York’s capital …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.