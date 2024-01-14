Mazel tov to President Lai Ching-te on his electoral victory.
Taiwan remains a bulwark of rationality and representative government in Asia, facing off against a Commie bully; for this they should be commended and supported.
The Taiwanese have voted.
Their new president was Beijing’s least favorite choice which makes me all kinds of happy. Lai Ching-te’s Democratic Progressive Party won the election based on a firm stance of being pro-democracy and anti-Beijing.
To frame his party in an American context, if they are “Progressives,” they are so in the mold of Teddy Rooseve…
