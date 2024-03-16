Israel needs to pound Gaza harder until all the hostages are released unconditionally.
Hamas offered to trade one hostage each for the release of 10 evil convicted murdering scum. How does ANYONE - even Mark Ruffalo and Jonathan Glazer - not yet see Hamas is not a "resistance movement?"
Some news today, Day 162 of the living hell for the remaining hostages who were taken by the Gazan Government on October 7th. There are 136 hostages remaining in Gaza from that awful day.
