Is there a Voice of America anymore?
Fans of propaganda tell us that broadcasting to the Iron Curtin helped end the Cold War; they think we should try it again.
Two men I respect wrote an interesting Opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal this week. In How America Can Win the Information War, Joe Lieberman and Gordon Humphrey make a persuasive case for the resumption of American participation in the global “information wars.”
They are concerned that countries like China and Russia are expending a great deal o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.