I'd rather be cooking, trust me on this.
Aged Moroccan lemons. I don't need proof that God exists, but if I did, this would be a strong contender for Most Convincing.
When I lived in Fes, before marriage, before children, when dinosaurs roamed the earth and no one had mobile phones, one of the greatest things was cooking and the plethora of fresh market produce. And the bread. Oh, my God, the bread.
A couple of weeks ago, I bought a new tajine which is the name for the specially shaped cookware in which one makes v…
