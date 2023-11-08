Hey, Roger Waters, I know what happened on 9/11/2001 and 10/7/2023
As does every rational person on the planet without a smooth brain.
I recall sitting over coffee with a market data vendor at a mining conference in Europe in the pre-Wuhan days. The data vendor salesman mentioned that Roger Waters was performing in concert soon and he could get us tickets to the show.
I replied, “Thanks but it would be too frustrating to be within clear sight line of Roger and be unable to take a shot.…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.