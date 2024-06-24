Harvey Mudd College Supports Gang Rape of Jewish Women
Evil Hamas Lover Ambereen Dadabhoy applauds the rape of Jewish women in Gazan captivity, while denying it happens. Moral parents of students at Harvey Mudd should demand her firing.
The face of Evil has a smile.
Rape Denial has become the fun new sport on the Left. Until 6 October 2023, rational Leftwing feminists fought fiercely for the rights of women subjected to sexual violence. Once evil Fakestinian ter…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.