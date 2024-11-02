Harvard "Educated" Jew Hater Briahna Joy Gray ROLLS HER EYES AT THE SISTER OF A RAPED HOSTAGE
Professional Democrat wants "proof" Hamas raped Israeli women on October 7th. What on earth is wrong with this evil woman? WHY do Democrats give her airtime on television?
[Originally published 6 June 2024:]
Check out the Face of Evil. I wrote about this horrible woman in December 2023. As the Jew Hating Left has grown only emboldened in this country since then, this horrible bitch has only grown more awful.
Here is this product of Harvard “education” rolling her eyes at the sister of a current Hamas hostage who took the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.