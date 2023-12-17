Harvard "Educated" Another Jew Hater! No Way! Briahna Joy Gray Joins #TheList
Professional Democrat wants "proof" Hamas raped Israeli women on October 7th.
Check out the Face of Evil.
This horrible woman dedicates lots of column inches and airtime to telling people she does not believe that Hamas - a murderous Islamic Death Cult - raped women on October 7th during their evil assault on Israel. I copy in toto the piece1 from Mediaite because it is so horrifying:
Briahna Joy Gray, a popular progressive YouT…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.