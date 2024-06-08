Four Hostages Rescued!
I guess Netanyahu was right to ignore the Jew Haters in the Biden State Department who have done nothing since October 8th but "demand" a unilateral ceasefire by Israel.
Reason for joy this Shabbos! Andrey Kozlov, Shlomi Ziv, Noa Argamani and Almog Meir are back in Israel, rescued from the evil Gazan scum (pardon the triple redundancy).
Andrey Kozlov, Shlomi Ziv, Noa Argamani and Almog Meir were rescued alive from the hell of Gaza and are already home in Israel!
Thank you to our heroic IDF soldiers and all the teams who…
