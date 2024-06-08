Reason for joy this Shabbos! Andrey Kozlov, Shlomi Ziv, Noa Argamani and Almog Meir are back in Israel, rescued from the evil Gazan scum (pardon the triple redundancy).

Thank you to our heroic IDF soldiers and all the teams who…