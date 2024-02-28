Every Federal Employee demanding the IDF cease defending Israel while searching for hostages needs to be fired immediately.
This is treason. Our nation backs our ally, Israel, against the rape, torture, murder and hostage taking perpetrated by the Gazan Government. These nasty little scumbags want more Jews dead.
Some of our Federal employees are traitors. Our nation’s leadership is honoring our commitments to our ally, Israel, who came under unprovoked attack on October 7th. These little shitbags who work for Congress are calling for support for Hamas and treasonously criticizing or Commander-in-Chief, while celebrating an idiot moron who torched himself in f…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.