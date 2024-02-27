Every Hamas Lover should stop talking and start acting! Talk is cheap! Put down your placards and pick up some matches!
May I suggest Aaron Bushnell as a role model? If all the American mini-Marxists bitching about the Palestinians would get into the game Bushnell-style, that would be wonderful.
The world respects acts, not words. As I believe in robust political debate, I am suggesting to those Americans who love them some Hamas, and want to see more Jews slaughtered, that they should step up their game for greater impact.
