Department of "Justice" spending $6 billion to steal from innocent Americans
Private sector contractors are coming for your stuff with a Deputy Badge
The Institute for Justice continues their wildly valuable work in holding the metastasizing cancer of the Federal Government to some form of account.
As highlighted in a recent video, the IJ exposes the fact that we US taxpayers are being forced to borrow $6,000,000,000 so the Department of “Justice” can pay private sector companies to steal property fr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.