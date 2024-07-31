Take a look at the Face of Extreme Cowardice. This evil fuck was Ismail Haniyeh. He was a leader of Hamas. Israel killed this piece of subhuman scum in Tehran, which makes it all the more delightful.

I wrote in April that I look forward daily to hearing of the death of Ismail Haniyeh. Now I look forward daily to hearing of the death of Yahya Sinwar.

W…