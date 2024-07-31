Cowardly "Leader" Ismail Haniyeh Hid in Doha, Died in Tehran Violently, B"H.
Hamas cowards took hostages 299 days ago; the Gazan people are still living in an active war zone while their evil "leaders" can't be bothered to leave their 5-star Doha hotels to, you know, fight.
Take a look at the Face of Extreme Cowardice. This evil fuck was Ismail Haniyeh. He was a leader of Hamas. Israel killed this piece of subhuman scum in Tehran, which makes it all the more delightful.
W…
