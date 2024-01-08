Catching the Wuhan Flu in Tibet
Words matter, all right. Don't let the Commies tell you what you can say.
One day years ago I got into a NYC taxi. The usual map of Manhattan was posted in the back, but this one looked spanking new. My eye was drawn to Hell’s Kitchen, or rather to where Hell’s Kitchen used to be. Apparently, some chucklehead had decided that “Hell’s Kitchen” might put off the tourists, so they named it “Clinton.” Where on earth they got …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.