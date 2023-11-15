Can we PLEASE get Adult Leadership Again?
Biden is far past his prime; Trump has splendid policy instincts but is also getting older. Coming into WWIII, we need all Boomers to retire.
I know many people with Long Trump Derangement Syndrome see their blood pressure spike 300% when they even see fleetingly a picture of Orange Man Bad.
I got a similar reaction from being reminded of the Biggest Professional Big Liar American has seen in a century, David Axelrod:
It all came rushing back in a flood. Barry Hussein Soetoro spent eight yea…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.