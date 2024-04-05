Calling out Palestinian Lies and Disrespect
Obnoxious prick crows about disrespecting the President in the White House while not expressing a scintilla of concern for the raped, murdered and Israelis taken hostage by "his community."
The IDF is fighting a war on behalf not just of Israel but of Western Civilization. A soulless Jew Hater named Dr. Thaer Ahmad - an emergency room physician in Chicago - took the time to go to the White House to tell lies about the Gazan-instigated war.
Communist News Network - of course - gave this evil man a platform. He is asked to describe how he …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.