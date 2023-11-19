Bentley Wall, Jew Hater at my Alma Mater, Joins #TheList
How disappointing to find someone who works at the University of Chicago doing something as stupidly pointless and hateful as tearing down these posters.
[To those who wonder why I take my valuable time to call out these evil people, it is because all that is required for Evil to triumph is for good people to stay silent. For decades, I have watched the insidious rot of Marxism and Jew Hatred metastasize on American university campuses, in the media and in broader society. It has now erupted in public. T…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.