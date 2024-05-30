ATF Killed Brian Malinowski. Say His Name.
Say his name: Brian Malinowski. An upstanding member of his community, who had a side hobby of buying and selling firearms, was killed by AFT agents in a pre-dawn, no-knock home invasion.
Brian Malinowski, a Little Rock civil servant making $260,000 per year, was killed by agents of the ATF in a pre-dawn home invasion. They did not announce themselves as law enforcement, so a fine American woke up to hear his front door being kicked in, grabbed a gun to defend his family and the ATF shot him in the forehead within 57 seconds of breachin…
