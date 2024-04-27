A racist freak calling for Jew Murder is still a student at Columbia
When will moral Westerners wake up to the threat these scum pose? Khymani James is one more "star" product of our Leftist propaganda factories; he openly calls for the death of Jews and white people.
The NY Post editorial board has clearly lost its copy of Strunk & White as the newspaper keeps referring to a single person as “they” in the coverage granted an evil freak who is openly calling for the death of Jews in 2024 New York.1 One of the organizers of the Jew Hatred at Columbia is a freak from Boston who not only fails to understand that the pen…
