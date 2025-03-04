$7.9 million taxpayer dollars to teach Sri Lankan journalists to avoid "gendered language"
If any single person in America went to the polls to vote for THAT, I want to meet that person and ask "WHY?" I'll pay for lunch and two drinks, and I'll travel for the meal.
Today I begin a new series called, “Craziest Abuse of Taxpayers’ Money & Trust I Heard About Today.” If I keep a good pace, I should run out of material by mid-2564.
$7,900,000 sent to someone in Sri Lanka - maybe - to teach Sri Lankan journalists about Western liberals’ insane preoccupation with this made-up nonsense about there being more than 97 gende…
