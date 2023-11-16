12-Year-Old Twins Killed by Hamas
The "Resistance Movement" murdered children on October 7th; Evil American multimillionaire Neville Roy Singham celebrated their murders on October 8th which deserves Federal criminal investigation.
While America erupts in the worst exhibition of Jew Hatred since Kristallnacht, those of us screaming Truth into the hurricane of public lies will never stop. They will have to kill me first.
The fresh insanity is exemplified by the deluded scumbag idiots in America tearing down posters of kidnapped and murdered Jewish children, claiming as they do so…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.