$101 million taxpayer dollars to create more DEI at the Dept of Education
Now, that's just redundant. But none of these idiots would know that, because grammar and logic were banned by the Marxist Dept of Propaganda decades ago.
My third installment of the exciting new series called, “Craziest Abuse of Taxpayers’ Money & Trust I Heard About Today” is a twofer, condemning as it does the vastly evil Jimmy Carter creation (speaking of redundancy) for sucking up an additional $101,000,000 for fostering more DEI nonsense in its ranks.
$101,000,000 to propagandize to the already conv…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.