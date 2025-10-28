Straight out the gate, let me say that as of 20 October 2025, I’m exhausted. I’m delighted the living hostages were returned from the hellhole of Gaza. I will spend zero time on armchair hindsight strategizing about why I think letting 2,000 Fakestinian convicts free from Israeli prisons was a splendid idea if that was the (temporary) cost of freeing our remaining living hostages.

More military action will be required to eliminate the poisonous cancer known as the Fakestinians, still doing all they can to murder Jews worldwide.

Here in America - in New York City - a whole new front in the Islamist terrorists’ prosecution of World War 3 has opened up.

It’s got a smile as wide as the equatorial dawn and reminds me of the old wise folklore that a vampire cannot enter its prey’s home unless the prey invites it in.

#NoToZohran

