Your tax dollars, pounds and euros are paying UNRWA terrorists $130k per year to kill Jews
I mean, if that is what you are for, then the United Nations is working a treat. Assuming you are not an evil soulless bastard - like Cackles - you might want to stop funding this evil insanity.
Kosher Cockney gave us this:
Israel gave UNRWA a list of 100 of its employees that are confirmed members of terrorist group Hamas.
Did you know half of UNRWA salaries are above $127,695 per year?
You pay for that with your [British] Tax Money. People like David Lammy make sure you do.
UNRWA’s response (excuse) to the list of Hamas members it employs was tha…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.