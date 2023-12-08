You can call for Jewish Genocide at Harvard, Penn and MIT but don't you dare "culturally appropriate" on Halloween or doubt 97 genders exist!
My October 10th Essay could not have been more perfectly prescient. Read on for WHY these three immoral disgraces are so mealy-mouthed about students on their campuses calling for Jew Killing.
Congressional hearings can be dull affairs, or - very rarely - insanely informative events. Plenty of people have already covered the astonishing immorality and rank insanity of the three University Presidents - from Harvard, MIT and the University of Pennsylvania - being unable to say clearly and unequivocally that it is wrong for people to march arou…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.