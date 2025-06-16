Whether or not Ego Elon has control over X is irrelevant. Some censorship ended when he bought the platform, but a great deal remains, because he’s a hands-off manager. I signed up again - after being BANNED for “spreading medical misinformation” during the Wuhan Fakedemic because I quoted statistics straight from the CDC website - for business purposes around actual useful blockchains versus the crypto bro nonsense beloved by pump and dump hacks.

Anyway.

There were some fun videos of idiots getting bashed by police during their ridiculous “No Kings” weekend. One of them showed some old Lefty asshole attacking cops on horseback, which should be seen as an intelligence test more than anything. The cops shoved him backwards and he fell, caught by some other losers. The poster on X asked if this was too much force?

I wrote, “They should have hit him harder.”

BANNED! Now I am on the Naughty Step again.

Lucky me! I get to pay more attention to Ego Elon. No joke: this is what I saw when I agreed to sit on The Naughty Step for 7 hours:

Oh no! I cannot comment on losers on Ego Elon’s platform for a week or longer! Whatever shall I do?

I shall forge on, my friends, however hard it may prove.

I have lost a lot of respect for a talented innovator and crony capitalist, who would not be a billionaire running Tesla if Barry Hussein Soetoro had not forced all American taxpayers to give $10,000 to every VC and investment banker who bought a Tesla.

He could have redeemed himself had DOGE been effective, but it was not.

The problem with egomaniacs is they don’t listen to anyone else around them. DOGE would have worked had they just bought a copy of my book and implemented it.

Now it’s up to the rest of us to demand the change outlined be implemented.

Let’s get on it!

Messina’s Federal Budget is now available in a summary version, so you really don’t have any excuses left!

