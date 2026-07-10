Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allen Baldwin's avatar
Allen Baldwin
1d

Perfect summation!

"The Fakestinians could have turned Gaza, Samaria and Judea into prosperous paradises, like Singapore or Dubai. Instead, they created hate-fueled death cults that sacrifice their children as “martyrs,” meaning “a life wasted on trying to kill Jews instead of doing something productive.”"

Reply
Share
Kafr Dhimmi's avatar
Kafr Dhimmi
1dEdited

Israel needs to withdraw their diplomatic mission to the UK and embargo all commercial activity. This polity is an enemy. A failing former empire in the throes of the Muslim conquest 2.0.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Christopher Messina and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Messina · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture