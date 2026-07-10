Keir Starmer has been such a colossal nightmare that I have stopped traveling to the United Kingdom altogether lest I be arrested at Heathrow for all the justifiable criticism I have printed about him and the rest of the Jew Hating UK politicians.

So - stupidly, as it turns out - I read this headline on the BBC with delight, thinking at first glance the UK Labour Party had repented of its deep flaws and sins. This headline popped out at me.

Burnham apologises for Labour’s initial response to Gaza war

I thought, “Great! Finally some rationality has reared its head in Britain!”

Then I continued to read.

James Gregory, Political reporter, wrote this piece.

Getty Images Andy Burnham has apologised for Labour’s initial response to Israel’s military action in Gaza, saying the party “didn’t get it right” and needs to do better under his leadership.

Okay, so far, so good. Labour did not “get it right” at all when it criticized a democratically elected government for defending itself against terrorists. This was looking promising…

Burnham, who is expected to become prime minister later this month, was one of several high-profile Labour figures who were calling for a ceasefire in Gaza by late October 2023 - which at the time put him at odds with Sir Keir Starmer.

Wait. What? This idiot called for a ceasefire in the exact same month as the October 7th attack, with hundreds of hostages in Gaza while the Israelis were still collecting body parts from the Nova festival fair grounds? Huh?

“Labour’s initial response to the treatment of Gaza caused huge hurt. We got it wrong and I am sorry for that,” he wrote on social media.

Okay… This sounds better. He is owning up to the terrible idea of demanding the Israelis immediately stop fighting a war that the Fakestinians started. Okay…

In a video message, the Makerfield MP also reiterated his condemnation of the 7 October Hamas attack, as well as antisemitic attacks in the UK.

Oh, how nice of him to “condemn” the attacks on Jews. Golly. “Condemnations” are great because words don’t actually stop Jews from getting attacked.

During the early weeks of the conflict, Sir Keir had backed humanitarian pauses to help aid reach Gazans but stopped short of calling for a ceasefire. Compared to a formal ceasefire, humanitarian pauses tend to last for short periods of time, sometimes just a few hours, and are implemented purely with the aim of providing support as opposed to achieving long-term political solutions. “I know that many people feel that at the start of Israel’s military action in Gaza, my party didn’t get it right, and I am sorry about that,” Burnham said in his video message on Thursday.

Right. Spot on. Well done. That’s proper cricket.

“The response has too often not been good enough. We need to do better.

Absolutely. Wow, perhaps the influence of Keir Starmer and Yasser Arafat’s pal Jeremy Corbyn has been expunged from the party. This seems like progress!

“The UK was too slow to call for a ceasefire.”

Wait. What? Hold on. Wrong answer. This new Prime Minister thinks that waiting 14 days to demand a supposed ally stop fighting terrorists was too late? When should they have demanded Israel stop defending itself and trying to rescue its hostages? While the bodies of raped girls were still being dragged through the streets of Gaza while delighted Fakestinians of all ages, men and women alike, cheered and spat on and tried to hit the already dead bloody corpses? Would that have been “the right time” to call for a ceasefire?

When did basic morality leave Britons?

In the early weeks of the conflict, Sir Keir was also criticised for an interview he gave to LBC on 11 October in which he was asked whether it was “appropriate” for Israel to cut off the supply of power and water to Gaza. “I think that Israel does have that right,” he said. “Obviously everything should be done within international law, but I don’t want to step away from the core principles that Israel has a right to defend herself.”

One of the few things Two Tier Keir ever got right, even if by accident.

A spokesman for the Labour leader later said he had only meant to say Israel had a general right to self-defence.

Wow. That is a major misstep for Labour who since Corbyn have believed the Jews should shut up and die when attacked.

Sir Keir’s stance on a ceasefire at this time was also in line with that of the previous Conservative government, led by Rishi Sunak.

Once someone pointed that out, he had to change tack immediately.

In February 2024, Labour called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza for the first time since the outbreak of the conflict the previous October.

The final batch of hostages were returned to Israel on 13 October 2025, a full 20 months after Labour called for Israel to implement a unilateral “humanitarian” ceasefire. Let that sink in. How do you tell the world you don’t give a shit about murdered, raped and tortured Jews without saying you don’t give a shit about murdered, raped and tortured Jews?

Trick question. You call for a “humanitarian ceasefire” on behalf of a government whose people have been massacred by terrorists, the same terrorists still holding and raping its citizens.

Burnham in his video did praise several policies Labour had enacted in government - the recognition of a Palestinian state, placing sanctions on Israeli ministers and settlers, and restrictions on arms licences to Israel.

The UK Parliament has spent more time for two years on bitching about Israel than it has discussing domestic issues in Britain. Look it up. A minister gave a speech about it just last month.

Those damned Jews just won’t die already, it’s so annoying. That seems to be the Labour Party’s settled opinion.

But he said more needed to be done to “strengthen our approach”, to “ensure the Israeli government adheres to international law and to keep the prospect of a two-state solution alive”.

Firstly, as I have covered ad nauseam, there is no such thing as “international law.” It’s a flaky phrase Leftists throw around to try to lend legitimacy to their policy preferences. Law is what prevails within the borders of a given polity. Everything external to that ranges from norms to binding treaties.

Second, the two-state solution has been refused repeatedly by the Fakestinians. It is a fabricated fantasy construct of Western idiots. And after October 7th, it is a dead letter. There is Israel and then there are terrorist scum who must be removed or eradicated since they are hellbent on killing Jews everywhere and destroying Israel.

The Fakestinians could have turned Gaza, Samaria and Judea into prosperous paradises, like Singapore or Dubai. Instead, they created hate-fueled death cults that sacrifice their children as “martyrs,” meaning “a life wasted on trying to kill Jews instead of doing something productive.”

He accused Israel of violating the US-brokered ceasefire agreement and said there had been a surge of settler violence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

So the new UK Prime Minister is just one more asshole living thousands of miles away and not having his children subject to incoming missiles every damned day opining on abstractions like a “ceasefire agreement” that the lying evil terrorists never adhere to.

“[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s government is clearly attempting to make a two-state solution impossible,” he said, calling for further sanctions and measures to ban trade in goods with illegal settlements in the West Bank.

The evil Fakestinians don’t want a two-state solution. They want dead Jews and they want Israel eradicated.

The former Greater Manchester mayor has received praise from several Labour MPs.

No kidding. No way. Really?

Wes Streeting, Sir Keir’s former health secretary who was seen as a possible challenger to Burnham until he endorsed him last month, said on X: “This is extremely welcome.” Meanwhile, Rupa Huq, MP for Ealing Central and Acton, said on X: “High time this is acknowledged and glad something will be done about it”. Several UN reports have accused the Israeli government of committing war crimes which amount to genocide in Gaza. Israel has repeatedly denied all such allegations.

Golly - the BBC cites the United Jew Hating Nations reports. How nice. They make no mention of the reports documenting Hamas atrocities and the systematic use of sexual violence by terrorists against Israelis, of course.

The Israeli military launched a campaign in Gaza in response to the unprecedented Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 were taken hostage.

The final paragraph of the BBC piece. I wonder how hard an editor had to insist that this be included.

Nothing new here - the British tried to prevent Israel’s creation in the first place.

So they are now being led by one more Jew Hating wanker.

Andy Burnham, Manchester Jew Hater