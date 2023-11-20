Wonderful work is being done; Free people in free markets make the world better for us all.
And, no, ChatGPT didn't tell me to say that.
In the midst of global spikes of mean people doing mean things to other people, it’s always worth remembering that tremendously positive things are happening. As nothing exists in a vacuum, many of these positive developments are irritants to the mean people who only spew hatred.
The world of computational reality is galloping ahead.
The “artificial in…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Christopher Messina, Enlightentaining Host of Messy Times to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.