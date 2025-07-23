Evil scumbag Fakestinian Mahmoud Khalil came to America to get an education. Well, he “studied” at the People’s Caliphate of Columbiastan, so he technically met some of the terms of his “education visa.”

But he spent most of his time calling for the death of Jews, Israel and America, in support of Hamas, and terrorizing normal people on Columbia’s campus.

The government rightly arrested this scumbag for deportation. The American Left who have at this point lost their minds completely, championed this evil bastard’s cause and spent millions to get a judge to free him from US custody. Now he is suing the taxpayers for $20 million and every Leftist moron is practically giving him handjobs.

Communist clown Bernie Sanders right after gripping Mahmoud’s junk. Or before, probably both. I wonder what the photographer captured during this appalling photo shoot.

Shabbos Kestenbaum writes about this evil picture:

Bernie Sanders has yet to meet with a single rescued American hostage from Hamas. Yet he has plenty of time for Syrian national Mahmoud "eradicate western civilization" Khalil. I publicly denounce what my party has become, and am ashamed for supporting this man twice. If the Democratic Party continues siding with MS-13, Mahmoud Khalil, and Harvard, we will continue to lose and we will continue to deserve it. Where is the leadership denouncing this?!

Shabbos Kestenbaum

Follow up: We Jewish students tried for a year to meet with Democratic lawmakers, and Sanders in particular, to discuss our experience of antisemitism. He and his staff refused to speak with us. Maybe if we had harassed our classmates like Mahmoud did he would have listened...

I just returned from Central Europe. I visited four mass graves of Jews killed by the Nazis - the very same Nazis who were inspired by and worked with Yasser Arafat’s uncle who moved to Berlin in style, hosted by Hitler after he organized the massacre of Jews in Hebron in 1929.

The evil Muslim leader who deliberately whipped his followers into a killing frenzy in Hebron, Haj Amin al-Husseini was cleared of all culpability for the massacre which he caused. He was cleared by the British Shaw Commission, in keeping with the proud British tradition of not giving a flying fuck what happens to unarmed Jews slaughtered by Arabs.

On the morning of August 24, 1929, 3,000 Muslim men armed with swords, axes, and daggers marched through the Jewish Quarter of Hebron. They went from house to house, raping, stabbing, torturing and some cases castrating and burning alive their unarmed Jewish victims. The rioters who broke into Jewish homes did not distinguish between men, women or children. Infants were slaughtered in their mothers’ arms. Children watched as their parents were butchered by their neighbors. Women and teenage girls were raped. Elderly rabbis and yeshiva students were mutilated. Sixty-seven Jewish men, women and children were murdered, and dozens more were wounded. Many of the victims knew their assailants by name. Until that day, the rioters had been their neighbors, landlords, friends. Those who survived were forced to leave Hebron, exiling one of the world’s most ancient Jewish communities. For centuries, Muslims and Jews had lived harmoniously in Hebron. This was when that harmony ended, and the reality we know today began.

That is from Ghosts of a Holy War by Yardena Schwartz. I urge you to read it.

And here is this colossal asshole, self-hating “Jew,” Bernie Sanders, hugging a man who worships and follows the teachings of Haj Amin Al-Husseini.

In what logical world would this be happening? Bernie may as well arrange taxpayer funding so this smarmy skid mark on humanity’s drawers Mahmoud can work for presumptive Mayor Zohran “the Holocaust didn’t happen and we hate Jews but say it with a smile so braindead liberals vote for me” Mamdani to build the ovens in the extermination camps in New York - perhaps repurposing Rikers Island - to kill all the Jews in New York dumb enough to support this evil. Oh, and of course, lap dog Kapo Bernie will be startled when they shove him into the ovens, too.

I can’t even.

